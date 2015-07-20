Forecast: Heat Advisory remains for the Pine Belt.

Another hot week is in store for the Pine Belt with highs in the mid to upper 90s with the upper 90s more likely in the first two days and the mid 90s more likely from Wednesday into the weekend.

There will be slight better chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evenings so hopefully they will cool you off briefly.

Heat Advisory remains in posted for the area through Tuesday so if outdoors for a prolonged period be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

The tropics remain very inactive.

