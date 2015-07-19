SLIDESHOW: 8 ghost towns in Mississippi - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SLIDESHOW: 8 ghost towns in Mississippi

Flickr Creative Commons Flickr Creative Commons

The Magnolia State has several abandoned towns that are stuck in time with their eerie cemeteries and deserted buildings. Some of these ghost towns might just neighbor your town and you might be curious enough to explore their forgotten pasts. 

Click through our slideshow to find out! 

Source: Only in Your State

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly