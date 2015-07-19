RECIPE: Homemade Orange Crush ice cream

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, here is a delicious made-from-scratch recipe with sweet, summer flavors. If you and your family are a fan of this sugary orange drink, you might just get the best of both worlds: ice cream and your favorite soda.

You'll need:

-6 cans of Orange Crush soda {Sunkist, Nehi can also be used}

-2 cans Sweetened Condensed Milk

-1 heaping cup sugar

-You'll also need an ice cream maker.

Directions:

-Begin with a good whisk. Add 2 cans of Eagle Brand Condensed Milk to a big bowl.

-Stir in the sugar.

-Slowly pour in one can of Orange Crush. Combine the first can of soda with condensed milk and sugar. Continue adding 5 more cans of Orange Crush.

-This recipe makes 3 quarts. If you are using a smaller ice cream maker you'll have left over ice cream mix.

-Add the mix to ice cream freezer. Crank up the ice cream maker. Mix until the ice cream is firm. Serve immediately or transfer the ice cream to freezable container.

-Cover and freeze for later.

-Serve with sugar wafers or pound cake or nothing at all.

Source: Blooming on Bainbridge

