Waynesboro man arrested and charged for stealing vehicle

A Waynesboro man was arrested for stealing a vehicle and driving it to another county.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Patrick Sellers stole a Chevrolet pick-up truck and drove it to Clarke County.

He was later arrested by Clarke County authorities.

Officials said at the time of his arrest, Sellers was still in possession of the vehicle.

The vehicle has since been returned to the owner.

Sellers is now in the Wayne County Detention Center

He made his initial court appearance Friday, and his bond was set at $60,000.

