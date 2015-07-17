Lamar County Supervisor speaks about Bellevue

District four supervisor Phillip Carlisle said Friday he was expecting the Bellevue Executive Committee to have a plan ready to present by August 2015.

Seven on Your Side reported Tuesday that the committee will present a plan for the city of Bellevue to the supervisors on August 20.

"You know, they were trying to get there by August, but the August board meeting is the day before the elections," Carlisle said. "So it's going to be a little confusing. So I think the August 20 date is going to be the date they present to the Board of Supervisors".

Carlisle said the board doesn't need to give Bellevue's executive committee any kind of permission at that presentation.

"Actually, you know, they're coming to the Board of Supervisors because we run the affairs of the county, and they're attempting to incorporate an area within our county," he said. "So out of respect for the board and a good venue to go ahead and go public"

Carlisle said he expects the potential city of Bellevue's executive committee to draft an official press release after their presentation.

