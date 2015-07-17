Bond set for suspects allegedly involved in Waynesboro apartment - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Bond set for suspects allegedly involved in Waynesboro apartment murder

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

Three suspects charged in a weekend murder at an apartment complex in Waynesboro made their initial court appearance Friday morning. 

A judge denied bond on the capital murder charges for for David Lee Lacey Jr., 24, Demarco Felps, 20

Bond was also denied for the accessory to capital murder charge for Sidney Henderson, 27.

Lacey and Felps were also charged with armed robbery and sale of controlled substance in possession of firearm.  Bond was set at $200,000 each on those charges.

 Henderson was also charged with sale of controlled substance in possession of firearm.  His bond was set at $100,000 on that charge.

The shooting happened Sunday at the High Rise Apartment Complex on North Street.

According to police, Gary Wayne Martin, 54, was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved. 

