Forecast: Heat advisory through Saturday.

Hot is the word today through the weekend.

Heat advisory for the area until 7 P.M. Saturday. If outdoors use caution and drink plenty of fluids, check on the elderly and make sure your pets have plenty of water as well.

Highs today into the weekend will be in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day.

