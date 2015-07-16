Suspects arrested in deadly Waynesboro apartment shooting

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder in Waynesboro that happened on July 12.

The shooting happened at the High Rise Apartment complex in Waynesboro on North Street where Gary Wayne Martin, 54, was shot in the back and killed.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, David Lee Lacey Jr, 20, is charged with capital murder, Demarco Quentrell Felps, 20, is charged with capital murder and Sidney Henderson, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to capital murder.

Investigator Don Hopkins said the shooting was drug related.

All three men will make their initial court appearance Friday morning.

This is the second homicide of 2015 for the city of Waynesboro. The first homicide occurred at Embassy Club on July 5.

