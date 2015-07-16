Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Jones County accident

Elderly woman dies from injuries in accident on July 5.

A rollover crash that occurred in Jones County on July 5 has claimed the life of an elderly woman.

According to Jones County Coroner Nancy Barnett, Ondean Murray, 90 died Tuesday at Forrest General hospital from the injuries she sustained in the accident.

Another unidentified woman was also injured in the accident.

Authorities said the two women were on lower Myrick Road when the car ran off the road and rolled over several times.

Officials said weather may have been a factor.

