Forecast: The heat is not going away for awhile.

The heat will continue for today into the weekend in the Pine Belt.

There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows tonight under partly cloudy skies will be in the mid 70s.

30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday into Sunday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

The tropics remain very quiet.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather