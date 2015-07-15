RECIPE: Homemade Mac and Cheese Bites

Looking for something savory and delicious for your next get together? These bite-size Mac and cheese cups are perfect for any party appetizer and you won't feel guilty from eating three or four of these. They are comfort without all the calories.

You'll need:

-½ pound elbow macaroni

-2 Tablespoons butter

-2 Tablespoons flour

-1½ cups milk

-2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

-2 ounces cream cheese

-½ teaspoon salt

-¼ teaspoon pepper

-1 egg beaten

Directions:

-Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

-Spray mini muffin tins with cooking spray.

-Cook pasta according to packaged directions and set aside.

-In a medium size pan combine butter and flour over medium heat. Whisk until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Slowly add milk and bring to a simmer. Add 1½ cups of the cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper. Stir until smooth and creamy. Remove from heat.

-In a large mixing bowl, carefully stir pasta, cheese sauce, and egg until evenly mixed and pasta is evenly coated.

-Spoon mac and cheese into mini muffin tins and top each with a small pinch of remaining cheese. Bake at 400 degrees F for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

-Allow to cool 5 minutes before gently removing the bites.

Source: Chef In Training

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.