Hattiesburg design firm: New USM logo "defines the department"

The new Southern Miss logo, created by a Hattiesburg design firm, goes on sale Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles' new look was created by Rare Design, and Principal Rodney Richardson said it shows how far the athletic department has come in recent years.

"It was time for the identity to evolve and to change and to grow, as the athletic department itself has grown and evolved," Richardson said. "There are still certain values that we wanted to make sure that the identity held in tact. The character of the department, the pride, the authenticity, the strength. The ability to present that idea of attacking that so defines the department. So the identity needed to evolve and still needed to maintain those elements, while at the same time sort of bringing some of that to life in even stronger ways than it had before.”

Richardson said this project was particularly special for him.

“Being an alum certainly does hit really close to home because I know those things," he said. "I know them. I lived them. I was a part of it while I was a student here. I’ve continued to watch the department go, and so, yes I feel it. And I know those things. And I want to make sure as we’re creating this identity that has to convey those ideals that we do bring it to life in a way that conveys it in the most true way possible.”

Rare Design has recently done rebranding for major sports teams like the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks, but Richardson said he was excited to design for a team in Hattiesburg.

“Every team that we work with has such a unique story to tell, their own story, their own special place in the world," Richardson said. "Well this is the place we call home, and Southern Miss is where I went to school. So I know that story. I lived that story. I’m a part of that story every day, so to be a part of bringing that story to life is very meaningful.”

Merchandise with the new logo can be purchased starting July 15.

