Forecast: Dangerous heat to continue.

It is going to be just plain hot and mainly dry for the next several days with highs in the mid to upper 90s in most locations.

Humid nights are expected as well with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Slightly better rain chances will hopefully arrive by Sunday and Monday but the heat is expected to hang in there with highs in the mid 90s Friday into the weekend and lows in the mid 70s.

