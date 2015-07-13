Patrick Bigbie - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Patrick's love and passion for weather began the day he was born. "As a kid, I would watch The Weather Channel more than cartoons. It's just been something that came naturally for me. I took every opportunity I had growing up to become a meteorologist." At the age of 13, he became the youngest weather watcher for WSFA in Montgomery, AL. "This allowed me to become friends and learn from some of the best meteorologist in the business!" He became an advanced SkyWarn Spotter before he even graduated high school and when presented the opportunity, will chase anything from blizzards and tornadoes to hurricanes.

Patrick is a native of Seale, Alabama. He earned his B.S. in meteorology from the University of South Alabama with a concentration in broadcast in 2015. While in school, he interned at WSFA in Montgomery, AL and was the Chief Meteorologist for “AtmosCenter”, a student-ran, daily weathercast for the school. He also was the meteorologist for the school newspaper, TV and radio station. 

When not keeping an eye on the weather, Patrick enjoys watching college football (War Eagle!), being outdoors, photography, and trains. He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family, as well as, his two cats Chessie and Sweetie. 

  • Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:37:30 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>
  • Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:48:19 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

  • Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:38:38 GMT
    Broadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.eduBroadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.edu
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
