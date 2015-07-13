Patrick Bigbie

Patrick's love and passion for weather began the day he was born. "As a kid, I would watch The Weather Channel more than cartoons. It's just been something that came naturally for me. I took every opportunity I had growing up to become a meteorologist." At the age of 13, he became the youngest weather watcher for WSFA in Montgomery, AL. "This allowed me to become friends and learn from some of the best meteorologist in the business!" He became an advanced SkyWarn Spotter before he even graduated high school and when presented the opportunity, will chase anything from blizzards and tornadoes to hurricanes.

Patrick is a native of Seale, Alabama. He earned his B.S. in meteorology from the University of South Alabama with a concentration in broadcast in 2015. While in school, he interned at WSFA in Montgomery, AL and was the Chief Meteorologist for “AtmosCenter”, a student-ran, daily weathercast for the school. He also was the meteorologist for the school newspaper, TV and radio station.

When not keeping an eye on the weather, Patrick enjoys watching college football (War Eagle!), being outdoors, photography, and trains. He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family, as well as, his two cats Chessie and Sweetie.