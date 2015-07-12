HPD investigates bank break-in

Eddie Person, 18 arrested in connection to bank robbery at Bancorp South on Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police are investigating a burglary at the BancorpSouth on Broadway Drive.

Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department said once officials arrived to the scene shortly after 7:20 a.m Sunday, Eddie Person, 18, and Dan Tubbs, 19, fled the scene on foot.

Traxler said one of the suspects was later caught near the scene, and the other suspect was caught at a residence.

He said this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could follow.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.