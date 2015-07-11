RECIPE: Easy Peach Tea

In the Deep South, the summer heat is stifling and sometimes water just is not refreshing enough. This simple peach tea recipe is perfect for those days spent on the front porch.

You'll need:

Peach Syrup:

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Water

2-3 sliced fresh Peaches

Tea:

3 Tea Bags

6 cups Water

Directions:

-Bring syrup ingredients to boil. Then reduce heat to medium.

-Crush peach slices as you stir to dissolve sugar.

-Turn off heat cover and let sit for 30 minutes.

-Boil water and brew tea letting steep 5 minutes.

-Remove tea bags and refrigerate.

-Strain syrup through a fine strainer to remove fruit pieces.

-Add syrup to tea and serve over ice.

Source: Passion for Savings

