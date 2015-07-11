14 historical events that happened on July 11 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

14 historical events that happened on July 11

This may seem like a normal Saturday to many, but July 11 was a day of some historical events across the globe. 

  • 2011 - Neptune finished its first orbit since scientists discovered the planet Sept 23, 1846. 
  • 2010 - Spain won its first World Cup when it beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the tenth World Cup in Johannesburg. 
  • 1990 - NYPD arrested the infamous "Dartman" who stabbed more than 50 women with darts. 
  • 1984 - U.S. government ordered that air bags and seat belts have to be required in all cars by 1989.
  • 1974 - The World Football League played its 1st games. 
  • 1974 - House Judiciary Committee released evidence on Watergate inquiry. 
  • 1969 - Nine days before Apollo 11 landed on the moon, David Bowie released the single, "Space Oddity." 
  • 1955 - "In God We Trust" was authorized by Congress for all U.S. currency.
  • 1936 - Triborough Bridge opened in New York. This bridge links Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens. 
  • 1934 - Roosevelt became the first U.S. president to travel through the Panama Canal.
  • 1892 - The U.S. Patent Office officially said that J.W. Swan invented the electric light carbon for the incandescent lamp, not Thomas Edison. 
  • 1804 - U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr wounded Alexander Hamilton in a duel.
  • 1798 - Congress established U.S. Marine Corps. 
  • 1781 - U.S. designated Thomas Hutchins as America's geographer. 

Source: Historyorb.com

