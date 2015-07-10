Southern Miss officially has a new logo

The University of Southern Mississippi will soon change their Golden Eagle logo, as soon as feedback is gathered from fans to help create the final design.

The University of Southern Mississippi will soon change their Golden Eagle logo, as soon as feedback is gathered from fans to help create the final design.

Two options for new Golden Eagle logo

The University of Southern Mississippi officially has a new logo.

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics has completed trademarking and registering process for the new Golden Eagle logo.

The new logo was created after a mandate from the United States Patent and Trademarking Office Trademark Trial and Appeal Board claimed the “overall similarity in appearance” of the logo “creates virtually identical commercial impressions” to the Iowa Hawkeye logo.

USM then asked Golden Eagle fans for feedback on two designs, the Traditional Eye and Dynamic Eye in November 2014. In December, the university decided to go with the Traditional Logo and began the trademarking application process.

Hattiesburg based design company Rare Design, the group behind recent revamps to The New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks logos among others, created USM's new look.

Fans will be able to purchase merchandise with the new logo starting July 15.

