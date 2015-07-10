Forecast: Hot weekend ahead!

A hot weekend is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs today in the lower 90s and in the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a slight chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms through the weekend as well.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead into next week, hot weather will continue with a slight chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

