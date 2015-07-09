Blanton attends candidate meet and greet, explains long hair and MS Power lawsuit

The Hattiesburg Neighborhood Council hosted a candidate meet and greet Thursday for both state and local candidates, including Tom Blanton.

Blanton, who is running for Public Service Commissioner, attended after winning a major lawsuit against Mississippi Power earlier this week.

"Kemper County is a job killer and an economic wrecking ball," Blanton said. "The reason I filed this lawsuit is really simple. I'm a simple man. I'm not going to allow anybody to take my money and give me nothing in return because my mother taught me that's stealing."

Blanton had a specific reminder of how long the refund process has taken.

"When I filed this lawsuit, I quit cutting my hair," Blanton said. "Three years ago, this is how long it takes to get justice in America. When my refund check clears the bank, I'm going to Mickey's Barber shop."

He said his hair reminded him why he filed the suit in the first place.

"There have been people hurt, and that's why I kept my motivation up," Blanton said. "And I used my hair as a sign to myself of how long it was going to be and the suffering people were going through. There's 13,000 people who lost their jobs."

He said he hopes to get a check and a haircut by November.