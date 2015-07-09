Forecast: July heat to stay for awhile.

We continue to be stuck in a rather normal July weather pattern for this area for this time of year.

Each day for the next week will feature highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s with a chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

As we head into early next rain chances may go up a tad and temps may cool slightly to around 90.

The tropics remain very quiet.

