Waynesboro man arrested for residential burglary

A Waynesboro man was arrested and charged with residential burglary.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Ladarrius Devonta Hill, 21 broke into an apartment on Hough Street in Waynesboro.

Police said Hill broke in through a window and stole a portable air compressor and window air-conditioning unit.

He went before a judge Wednesday, and his bond was set at $30,000.

