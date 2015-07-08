Couple finds championship ring, needs help finding owner

A Mississippi couple from Pachuta has found a lost high school championship ring at a local pawn shop and needs your help in returning it to the rightful owner.

Winford Moody said the couple was at a local pawn shop when they spotted the ring and purchased it, wanting to return it to the original owner. He said someone else had previously found the ring and sold it to the pawn shop.

"We feel like this ring is valuable to (someone else)," Moody said.

The championship ring is from the 2014 football season of the Laurel High School Golden Tornadoes. The couple believes the ring belongs to Laurel High School student Malik Tarrell, No. 9 running back for the football team.

If you have any information, please contact Winford Moody at 601.513.9527.

