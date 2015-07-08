Bond set for suspect in deadly shooting, stabbing at Waynesboro nightclub

Franchez Worhsam, 24, wanted for accessory to murder for shooting into a club, aggravated assault with a knife, and aggravated assault

Antonio McDougle, charged with first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

A suspect arrested in connection to a deadly shooting and stabbing at a Waynesboro nightclub made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Antonio McDougle, 26, is charged with first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting death of Douglas Bernard McGill, 37.

After going before a judge in Wayne County Justice Court, McDougle's bond was set at $1.5 million, with $1 million of the bond must be paid in cash.

Police are searching for Franchez Worsham, 23, who is wanted for accessory to murder for shooting into a club, aggravated assault with a knife and aggravated assault as he attempted to aid McDougle to leave the scene, officials said.

Travis McDonald, 24, was stabbed in the abdomen. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

This incident happened Sunday morning at Club Embassy in Waynesboro. The nightclub is located at 215 Court Street.

