Forecast: Hot July day on tap!

Good morning.

Another hot day is on tap for the area with highs in the lower to mid 90s. We will include a slight chance for an isolated afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm but coverage will be very limited.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

30% chance for mainly afternoon or early evening showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

The weekend looks drier and hotter with highs in the mid to possibly upper 90s

