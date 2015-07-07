Stolen dogs returned to Hub City Humane Society

Two dogs that were stolen from the Hub City Humane Society were returned Wednesday.

The dogs were returned without harm.

On early Friday morning, workers found one of their dog carriers on the side of the road near the Jackson Road parking lot sign. Later that morning, the workers discovered one of their animal classrooms had been broken into with two dogs missing.

The two dogs are considered to be special needs. One suffers from a severe back injury and the other is heavy heartworm positive. Both dogs required immediate medication.

The Hub City Humane Society would like to thank the Lamar County SHeriff's Department and those who donated to the reward for the dogs safe return.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.