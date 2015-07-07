ARC of Southeast Mississippi receives $30,000 grant

The ARC of the Pine Belt

The ARC of Southeast Mississippi received a $30,000 grant Tuesday to help fund recreational and social activities for adults with disabilities.

The money was awarded by The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation's Ann Morris Fund and will be used for the "Rise and Shine" and "Sunsetters not Sunsitters" programs.

The Ann Morris Memorial fund was created to help local organizations enrich the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The announcement coincides with the end of the 2015 Summer Adventures program and parade.