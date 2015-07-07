Collins community mourns loss of teenager killed at nightclub

The Collins community is mourning the loss of a teenager killed at a nightclub shooting in Hattiesburg.

Jabarri Goudy 17 of Collins was shot in the parking lot of Club Memories Sunday morning. He died at Forrest General Hospital.

Goudy was a student and football player at Collins High School. Seven on Your Side spoke with the principal and head football coach at Collins High School to see how fellow teammates are dealing with Goudy’s untimely death.

"Any time you hear that a kid has lost his life, it’s definitely a tragic thing, but when it’s someone that you have a relationship with on a day to day basis, somebody that you see each and every day it really takes a toll,” Coach Ryan Ernest said.

Principal Brian Bagwell said Goudy was an active student with a bright future.

“He was a good kid," Bagwell said. "He had the personality. He could walk into a room and just light the room up with his smile. He had one of the biggest smiles I have ever seen, very jovial personality, good kid to be around."

A vigil will be held at Westside Park Wednesday night.

