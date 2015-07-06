SLIDESHOW: Richest people in the U.S. by state

Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in all 50 U.S. states.

By covering each state, the research revealed new fortunes and new names, some were more familiar than others.

In regards to their money making, some inherited their fortunes while most built their businesses from the ground up.

It turns out the Koch Brothers are not richest in the country—two U.S. citizens bank in more from Nebraska and Washington.

Click through out slideshow to see who the richest person is in your state.

Mobile viewers, see the slideshow here.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.