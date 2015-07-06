Forecast: Only isolated thunderstorms expected today.

Hot with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible mainly this afternoon. Highs will be around 90.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week looks hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

