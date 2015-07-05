RECIPE: Berry avocado quinoa and kale salad

On July 4, most of you probably indulged on mouthwatering hot dogs, greasy French fries and festive desserts. If you are looking for something lighter the day after, this recipe will reach your expectations. Filled with power-boosting foods and tons of flavor, you will be back to feeling yourself by Monday morning.

You'll need:

Dressing

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup canola oil

1 tsp lime zest

3 1/2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 1/2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp poppy seeds



Salad

2 cups cooked quinoa (about 2/3 cup dry)

1 cup sliced almonds, toasted

9 oz baby kale or baby spinach

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries

1 1/2 cups fresh raspberries

2 medium avocados, peeled, cored and diced

5 oz feta cheese, crumbled

Directions:

In a blender or mason jar combine all dressing ingredients except poppy seeds. Blend until well combined (or cover and shake if using a mason jar). Pour into a container and stir in poppy seeds. Store in refrigerator.

For the salad toss all ingredients together in a large salad bowl. Pour dressing over top and toss. Serve immediately after adding dressing.

Source: Cooking Classy

