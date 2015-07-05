Teen killed in shooting at Hattiesburg nightclub, shooter at large

Teenager killed in shooting at Club Memories in Hattiesburg.

A teenager was killed after being shot at Club Memories in Hattiesburg Sunday morning. The club is located at 1720 N. 31st Ave.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Jabarri Goudy, 17, died at Forrest General Hospital.

Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department said the shooting happened at approximately 2:12 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, Traxler said.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers or the Hattiesburg Police Department.

