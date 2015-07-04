Laurel celebrates Fourth of July with community day

Hundreds of Laurel residents celebrated the Fourth of July with a community day.

The family-friendly event featured music, barbeque and a number of activities for children.

The event was sponsored by Ward 6 Councilman Travares Comegys. He said the event was a perfect opportunity for the community to come together.

"Due to recent headlines across America, some of the negative things that we've been seeing I wanted to do something positive in this community,"Comegys said. "I wanted to take the time to do my part to actually strengthen our community, to bring us closer together in this time, which I think we really need."

Book and backpacks were handed out during the event.

