Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence on a 'laptop': unknown July 4 facts

Did you know three presidents died on July 4 and one of them was born on this day? Some of these Independence Day facts just might surprise you.

July 2 is the real day of independence. But it is celebrated on the fourth because that was when Congress accepted Jefferson's declaration, according to author Kenneth Davis.

And it was not until 1870 that Congress declared July 4 as an official holiday. So why wait almost 100 years? No one exactly knows, but it was part of a bill to officially recognize other holidays with Christmas being one of them.

Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence on a "laptop." But obviously it is not the lap we envision. It was a writing desk that could fit on one's lap.

Ironic much? Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on the same day—July 4, 1826. And former president James Monroe died on Independence Day five years later in 1831.

Conversely, former president Calvin Coolidge was born on this day in 1872.

At first, only two men signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776—John Hancock and Charles Thompson. John Hancock penned the largest signature.

On July 4, 1778, George Washington celebrated the anniversary by giving double rations of rum to his soldiers.

Thirteen of the signers were 35 years or younger and seven were 60 or older.

"The Star Spangled Banner" was originally a poem written by Francis Scott Key. It was later made into a song, but it was not deemed the official national anthem until 1931.

Nearly 88 percent of imported U.S. flags are from china, while 97 percent of imported fireworks are from China.

One in three of all hot dogs produced in the U.S. come from Iowa.

Bristol, Rhode Island, continues the oldest July 4 celebration in the U.S. that began in 1785

Happy Fourth of July everyone!

Source: List25, History.com

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.