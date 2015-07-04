July 4 RECIPE: Blueberry and strawberry jicama salsa

Looking for a starter this evening that is full of flavor and easy to throw together? This fresh and fruity salsa is perfect for Saturday's festivities and will balance out the consumption of hot dogs, fries and potato salad.

You'll need:

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup diced strawberries

1 cup diced jicama

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeno pepper, stemmed and seeded

Juice of 1 large lime

Salt, to taste

Tortilla chips, for serving

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, combine blueberries, strawberries, jicama, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, and lime juice. Stir until well combined. Season with salt, to taste. Serve with tortilla chips at room temperature or chilled.

Note: This salsa is also great with grilled fish or chicken. It is best eaten the day it is made.

Source: Two Peas & Their Pod

