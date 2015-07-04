VIDEO: Homeless man plays piano beautifully - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Homeless man plays piano beautifully

A Florida homeless man was recorded this week playing the piano outside a restaurant and his skills surprised many as the video has recently gone viral. The man is named Donald Gould and he also reported saying he can play "every instrument from piccolo all the way down to the tuba." 

