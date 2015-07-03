Hattiesburg woman barely escapes tree falling on her car - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg woman barely escapes tree falling on her car

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg woman said she is lucky to be alive after a tree fell on her car Wednesday evening.

Sherry Swails said it was really hot,  and the weather was getting bad outside, so she decided to park her car underneath a tree for shade.  As soon as she got out of the car and walked through the front door of her house, she said she heard a loud bang.

“My neighbor came to the door and said a tree fell on the car,” Swails said.

Swails said she did not believe her neighbor, but when she walked back outside and saw the car, she was in disbelief.

“It was unbelievable. I just look at it and say Lord I thank you, I couldn’t even be here now,” Swails said.

The car was demolished, but Swails said she is just thankful she was not harmed. She said she has a new outlook on life.

“I’m going to become more caring, more loving and enjoy life more.” Swails added.

Swails said she is also thankful for the outpouring of support from people in the community as well. She said many have asked offered to help remove the tree from her car.

