Fourth of July forecast

Good afternoon, everyone! Happy Friday and happy day before Independence Day!



Through the rest of tonight, a few passing showers and storms across our northern counties will be possible, but most of us will remain dry. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow we will see mostly cloudy conditions with passing storms possible. It looks like the best chance for rain for most of us will be between 11am and 3pm. I know this is prime grilling time, so if you are going to plan to be outside, make sure you have somewhere to take shelter if a storm is to pass through. Afternoon highs will be around 90.

By late afternoon and evening, storms should clear the area and by the time you want to start lighting off fireworks, most of us will be dry with a few storms in the distance.

Here is the bad news: Some of these storms will have a tendency to line up like kindergartners - in a straight, single-file line - and march from west to east across the area. That means some of us could see rain for an hour or two and perhaps some localized flooding. It may also put your BBQ plans on hold for a while longer than originally anticipated.

Right now, it looks like a vast majority of the storms on Saturday will pack heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning but will be below "severe" limits. That means that "strong" storm may swing through without an alert on your WDAM radar app. So please keep an eye to the sky. And if you hear thunder, head inside. No reason to get struck by lightning on a holiday!

Sunday, we will see better chances for rain with a few severe storms possible, too. That means we may see stronger winds and we will also be watching out for some small hail.