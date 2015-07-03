Forecast: Hot and humid day expected.

Expect a hot and humid day with only a very slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower to mid 90's.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the lower to mid 70's.

A good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80's and lows in the lower 70's.

