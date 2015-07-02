Woman arrested in Waynesboro for causing car crash

A Waynesboro woman was arrested after police said she caused the car she was riding in to crash.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Gwendolyn Sumlin, was the passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on Azalea Drive in Waynesboro on June 27.

Police said she caused the vehicle to swerve off the road at a high rate of speed and impacted a stone wall.

Both Sumlin and the driver suffered injuries as a result of the accident, officials said.

Sumlin was charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence assault and one count of aggravated assault-extreme indifference to the value of life.

Her bond was set at $5,000 for each charge, totaling to $10,000.

