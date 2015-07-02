Forecast: Hot day expected.

Hot today with highs in the lower 90's with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70's.

Hot for the rest of the week into the weekend with a chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90's and lows in the lower to mid 70's.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather