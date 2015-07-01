Law enforcement on lookout for texting and driving violators - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Law enforcement on lookout for texting and driving violators

Texting and driving is now illegal in Mississippi. Texting and driving is now illegal in Mississippi.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Beginning Wednesday, it is illegal to text and access social media or any portions of the Internet while driving.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Brent Barfield said law enforcement is on the lookout for violators.

"We’re trying to curb this issue so the phenomenon doesn’t get any worse," Barfield said.

Barfield said the law will not be easy to enforce, but they will do it.

"It’s going to be a challenge, just as with any other violation, but based on my experience, I have noticed people going down the roadway and actually texting," Barfield added.

If one is  caught violating the new law, the first offense would be a $25 fine.

Barfield said distracted driving is dangerous. He said it is never easy telling a family member that their loved one will not be coming home.

"It’s something that I would say is the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to do. In 2014, I did it 14 times, and it doesn’t get easier," Barfield said.

 Inspection stickers have also been eliminated, however vehicles with tinted windows will have to get a one-time inspection.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly