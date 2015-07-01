Voter registration deadline approaches

Voters in Forrest County only have two days left to register to vote in the August 4 primary election.

The voter registration office in the Forrest County Circuit Courthouse will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Forrest County residents can still register on Thursday, July 2, and Saturday, July 4. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

"It's always 30 days before an election, which falls on the Fourth of July this time," said Lou Ellen Adams, Forrest County circuit clerk.

Adams said the office has seen around 200 voters registering in person in the last few days, but also said she has seen many mail-in registrations.

"If you're sending a mail in registration form, it has to be postmarked the 3, which would be Thursday," Adams said. "If it's postmarked beyond that, we can't put it in, and you will not be able to vote this time."

Christopher McIntosh registered to vote Wednesday to be sure he made it before the deadline.

"I think that registering to vote is really important," McIntosh said. "Getting involved in the city and the community and voting on key elements."

Anyone in Forrest County who received a new voter registration card with incorrect information should contact Forrest County Circuit Court this week to correct it.

