Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

A rather warm day is on tap for the Pine Belt with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80's to around 90.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70's.

Thursday into Saturday we should mainly just see isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to 90's and lows in the lower to mid 70's

