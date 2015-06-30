Forecast: Good chance for thunderstorms today.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely today with highs in the upper 80's Some of the storms could be strong.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70's.The rest of the week will feature highs in the lower to mid 90's with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.Lows will remain in the 70's.See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather