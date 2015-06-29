Forecast: Hot with an isolated thunderstorm today. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Hot with an isolated thunderstorm today.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
 Partly cloudy and hot today with highs in the lower 90's with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

Partly cloudy tonight lows in the lower 70's.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80's to around 90.


