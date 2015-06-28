RECIPE: Slow Cooker Shrimp Creole

For all of you slow cooker fans out there, this recipe is just for you. This is a delicious southern meal that screams comfort food.

You will need:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

4 small cloves garlic, minced

1 (16-ounce) can diced tomatoes with its juice

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more to taste

2 bay leaves

½ cup diced green bell pepper

1 pound medium-size shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt and black pepper

Steamed long-grain rice, for serving

Minced chives or green onions, for garnish

Hot sauce, for serving

-Spray the inside of the slow cooker with cooking spray. Heat the butter and olive oil in a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, or until translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for another minute. Transfer the onion, celery, and garlic to the slow cooker and add the tomatoes, tomato sauce, thyme, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, salt, cayenne, and bay leaves.

-Cover and cook on low for at least 6 hours and up to 8 hours.One hour before serving, add the bell pepper and continue to cook on low.

-Finally, during the last 10 minutes, add the shrimp and cook until they are pink and slightly curled (be careful not to overcook).

-Season with salt and pepper. Remove the bay leaf and spoon over rice. Garnish with a sprinkling of fresh chives. Serve with hot sauce on the side.

Source: The Southern Bite

