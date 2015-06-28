Benefit auction held at Canebrake to honor fallen HPD officers

A benefit auction was held at the Canebrake Golf Club in Hattiesburg to honor fallen officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen Sunday.The event was called "Chip N for Heroes." Organizers said proceeds will go toward a scholarship at The University of Southern Mississippi in Officer Tate's name. Another portion of the scholarship will go toward the building fund for the Deen family.Officer Tate's family said it is overwhelming to still see the strong showing of support from the community."I am just so loss for words, just to see how much the people of Hattiesburg care and how they're letting Liquori's legacy live on and they have not forgotten," said Youlander Ross.

"We have a burden to keep this legacy alive and certainly a scholarship like this is certainly going to keep his name as well as officer Deen, It's going to keep their legacy alive through this scholarship, so we're flattered by that," Bernell Ross said.

A golf tournament will take place in the honor of the fallen officers Monday.

