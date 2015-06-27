RECIPE: Blueberry Crumble Bars

This recipe is a great way to use delicious, seasonal berries and is ideal for a July 4 get-together.





You'll need:



For the crust and crumble:



½ cup granulated sugar



½ cup brown sugar



1 tsp. baking powder



3 cups all-purpose flour



1 cup (2 sticks) butter



1 egg, slightly beaten



½ tsp. vanilla



For the filling:



4 cups fresh blueberries



½ cup granulated sugar



3 tsp. cornstarch



Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking pan and set aside.

Start by preparing the crust and crumble - In a medium bowl, combine both sugars, baking powder and flour. Using a pastry cutter, cut in butter, egg and vanilla until the mixture is well combined and resembles coarse crumbs. Pat half of the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.

In a separate bowl, combine all of the filling ingredients. Stir gently. Sprinkle the blueberry mixture evenly over the crust. Crumble the remaining dough over the top of the blueberries.

Bake for 45 minutes or until the top is lightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely before cutting.

Source: Love Bakes Good Cakes

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.