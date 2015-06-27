VIDEO: That's what happens when you park in a handicap spot in Brazil

Beware of parking in a handicap spot in Brazil. You might just end up with hundreds of Post-It notes covering your car.

Judging by the driver's behavior, he knows he should not have parked illegally, as he steps out of his car multiple times to wipe the front dash free of Post-It notes.

The moral of the story? Don't park illegally. And if you decide to rebel, well do not get mad when people call you out.

